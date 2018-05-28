Mission teenager Rachel Pernosky was killed more than five years ago. Her half-brother Mathew Pernosky has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. / File photo

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack

A man who was charged with killing his half-sister in 2013 entered a surprise guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial.

Mathew Pernosky, 33, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission. Two charges of indignity to a body are expected to be stayed at his sentencing hearing, which has been scheduled for June 21.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, but the sentencing hearing will determine Pernosky’s parole eligibility, which can range from 10 to 25 years.

The Crown indicated in court Monday that the decision to enter a guilty plea had been reached over the weekend. Rachel’s family plans to enter victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing, the Crown said.

Rachel was reported missing on March 16, 2013. The mother of a son, now age six, was last seen at her home on Kite Street in Mission.

Police, search and rescue members, and volunteers began looking for her and, three days later, Rachel’s body was found in steep terrain in Chilliwack, near Old Orchard Road.

At the time, police said they believed the attack was not random.

On June 27, 2016, after a three-year investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, along with the Mission RCMP, announced that there was sufficient evidence to support homicide-related charges against Rachel’s estranged half-brother.

At that time, RCMP S/Sgt. Jennifer Pound said Pernosky had been identified as a person of interest early in the investigation.

