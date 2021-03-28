BREAKING: Missing Langley teen found ‘safe and sound’

A searcher fills out a report following a sweep on Saturday, March 27, of a Walnut Grove park for a missing Langley teen, who was reported safe and sound on Sunday (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A missing Langley teenager, who was the object of a major sweep of a local park by police, along with search and rescue crews on Saturday, March 27, has been located, alive and well, Langley RCMP said Sunday morning.

“He’s been found, safe and sound,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy told the Langley Advance Times.

After the 17-year-old was reported missing by his family on Friday, search efforts concentrated on McClughan Park in Walnut Grove.

The missing teen’s family took to social media to urge anyone with information to contact them.

Multiple vehicles and volunteers with Central Fraser Search and Rescue took part in the search effort.

