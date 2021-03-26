VIDEO: Three-vehicle crash in Aldergrove sends two to hospital Friday

56th Avenue in Gloucester Estates closed to traffic for several hours

A motor vehicle accident closed 56th Avenue on Friday afternoon for several hours between 58 Crescent through 276 Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The Star)

A witness on scene said the crash involved a Chevrolet panel panel van, a Volkswagen Golf and a five-ton delivery truck. The accident occurred shortly after noon.

At least two people were transported by BC Air Ambulances including one in critical condition by air ambulance.

Langley RCMP, assisted by the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), are now investigating the crash.

More details to come.

