An air ambulance has been called to a dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon. (THE NEWS/files)

BREAKING: Multiple patients after dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance on its way to the scene

Multiple injuries are being reported after a dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place just after 4:30 p.m. on a trail at the north end of 256 Street, about two kilometres in on a dirt bike trail.

There are two patients and one has been reported to have lost consciousness.

A helicopter landing zone has been requested.

Emergency responders are hiking on a narrow trail, not wide enough for an ATV, to reach the victims.

The pateints are going to be wheeled out from the scene by foot.

• More to follow

Previous story
Somber memorials on anniversary of Florida nightclub rampage
Next story
‘Canada’s best kept secret’ program in Aldergrove, a secret no more

Just Posted

‘Canada’s best kept secret’ program in Aldergrove, a secret no more

Aldergrove sea and navy cadets held their annual ceremonial review on Saturday

Langley Art Council’s newest exhibit examines ‘invasive species’

Aldergrove high schoolers partner up and learn from from long-time artist

Langley rose The Divine Miss M named in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

‘Rally for Rail’ meetings tout hydrogen-powered passenger train from Surrey to Chilliwack

Public-engagement events with Bill Vander Zalm and others in Cloverdale, Aldergrove and Abbotsford

First hurdle cleared in fight to preserve Aldergrove firehall

Building now a heritage asset but Councillor Woodward warns still ‘can be demolished’

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

BREAKING: Multiple patients after dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance on its way to the scene

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Parents, kids warned after man ‘lunges’ at teen girl near Burnaby school

RCMP are looking for anyone who saw the incident to come forward

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

Most Read