BREAKING: New COVID-19 cases at Langley seniors facility and Surrey long term care facility

A new case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday, April 29th at the Langley Lodge seniors residence at 5451 204 St. in Langley City (undated Google Maps image)

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported by Fraser Health at the Langley Lodge seniors facility in Langley City.

One staff member at the Lodge has tested positive and is currently self-isolating at home, the health authority said.

As well, a resident of The Residence facility at Clayton Heights has tested positive for COVID-19.

The new infection at Langley Lodge did not originate in the senior care facility, according to Dr. Martin Lavoie, Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer

“It appears this is the reintroduction of COVID-19, unfortunately, from the community,” Lavoie told an afternoon media briefing on Wednesday (April 29th).

Fraser Health will carry out contact tracing to determine where the staff member who was affected picked up the virus, he said.

“Of course, if we can find a link in terms of where it was acquired, we would certainly follow up.”

This is the second outbreak at the Langley Lodge, a long term care facility owned by the Langley Care Society, after a previous outbreak was declared over on April 23.

“There were no other cases identified [at the time], there was no spread,” said Lavoie.

The other new case in was reported in the acquired brain injury unit at The Residence at Clayton Heights.

The infected resident is currently self-isolating in the facility, said Lavoie.

The Residence at Clayton Heights in Surrey is owned by The Pinnacle Care Group and supports long term care and acquired brain injury residents. The resident is in self-isolation at their home in the acquired brain injury unit.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the Langley and Surrey sites, and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at The Residence at Clayton Heights and Langley Lodge will not be working at any other facility.

Fraser Health has implemented the following restrictions:

  • Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.
  • Visitors have been limited to only essential visitors.
  • Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.
  • Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.
  • Residents, families and staff are being notified.
  • Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support the facilities. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

A Fraser Health statement said the health authority has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

“In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 200 people as part of our rapid action teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.”

Lavoie was also asked about outbreaks in Lower Mainland poultry processing plants, and he reiterated that the food from the plants is considered safe.

