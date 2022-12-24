BREAKING: Okanagan Connector closed to due vehicle incident

The Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) is closed in both directions west of West Kelowna and Peachland.
Around 7:15 p.m. the highway closed because of a vehicle crash between the junction of Hwy. 97 and Aspen Grove. An assessment is in progress but according to a Facebook post, an Ebus is on its side.
⛔ UPDATE – #BCHwy97C CLOSED between #AspenGrove, junction with #BCHwy5A and junction to #BCHwy97 to #Kelowna and #PeachlandBC. Assessment in progress. #Westbank #YLW
ℹ️ For more info: https://t.co/hzT5Azme0V pic.twitter.com/6T1ueio3ds
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 25, 2022
According to DriveBC, the next update will be sometime on Christmas Day. The winter storm warning is still in effect.
Black Press Media will keep up to date.
