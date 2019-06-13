UPDATE: One dead in fiery crash near Delta port

Deltaport Way is closed in both directions while police, coroner investigate

Delta police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a man was killed in a fiery crash on Deltaport Way the morning of Thursday, June 13. (@giftyminhas/Twitter photo)

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a man was killed in a fiery crash on Deltaport Way this morning.

Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said police were called about an accident involving two semi-trailers in the 3500-block of Deltaport Way at about 9:45 a.m.

One truck was travelling eastbound and the other westbound at the time of the collision, according to a press release issues this afternoon. Delta police and Delta firefighters were on scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Leykauf said one of the trucks was engulfed in flames, describing the fire as “quite large and very hot.”

Photos from the scene circulating on social media show one vehicle on its side and flames rising from the front of one of the trucks.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the death of man at that location but could not provide any further details at this time.

Delta police confirmed that one driver received non-serious injuries.

The DPD’s traffic section is leading the investigation, assisted by B.C.’s Commercial Vehicle Safe try and Enforcement.

Access to the port remains closed in both directions as the investigation continues. Police say it’s not known when Deltaport Way will reopen.

“We anticipate that the shutdown of Deltaport Way is going to continue for quite a while because this is a complicated scene,” Leykauf said. “Even clearing the road is going to be fairly complicated.”



