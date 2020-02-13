Breaking: Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

Maple Ridge, Mission and Pitt Meadows commuters are scrambling to find a way home Thursday afternoon, after protests on Canadian Pacific’s Pitt River rail bridge, shut down rail traffic.

“We have been advised by Canadian Pacific Railway Police that we will not be able to run any more West Coast Express service today,” TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews said. All eastbound West Coast Express trains from Waterfront to Mission, have been cancelled for Thursday afternoon.

Instead, TransLink is asking commuters to use SkyTrain and bus service instead. Additional buses could be added to get commuters home, with details to follow.


