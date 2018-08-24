BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

A small aircraft has reportedly crashed at Boundary Bay Airport.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer, plane crashed in a field beside one of the runways around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon (Aug. 24).

Delta police attended the scene and no injuries were reported, according to DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf.

As the DPD is no longer involved in the investigation, Leykauf deferred to airport authorities for further details about the incident.

The North Delta Reporter has reached out to the Boundary Bay Airport and will update the story as we learn more.

More to come…


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Langley athlete shares firsthand experience of Hawaiian hurricane

Just Posted

Langley athlete shares firsthand experience of Hawaiian hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

Aldergrove skates to 4-1 win over Langley: ACTION PHOTOS

New Aldergrove arena pleases Kodiaks Junior B hockey players and fans

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Abbotsford mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

VIDEO: Langley City and Telus announces $21 million deal for high speed internet

Most City homes and businesses will be able to connect with a fibre optic network.

Good news: Most of the Lower Mainland can breath fresh air again

Air quality advisory has been cancelled everywhere aside from Hope and Agassiz

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

Aldergrove seniors hall celebrates grand re-opening

Tai Chi demonstrated with classes set to resume in September

Group to cycle from Lower Mainland to Victoria for war veterans

A two-day cycling event begins in Langley on Saturday morning.

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

Court ruling requiring smaller classes adds to space squeeze

Woman jailed, ordered to pay $20K after defrauding Lower Mainland school PAC

Tuyet Ngo was sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 23 after $35,000 reported stolen from K.B. Woodward PAC in 2016

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Athletes, pro video game players not so different: esport insiders

Esports has ballooned in popularity in recent years, drawing fans, professional video game players

Most Read