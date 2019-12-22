UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to land in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed one fatality in the Saturday plane crash on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

“The BC Coroners Service has been notified of one fatality and is now investigating to determine who died and how, where, when and by what means they came to their death,” said Andy Watson, communications manager for BC Coroners Service, adding he had no further details about origin or destination of the flight itself.

According to an RCMP release, a plane that crashed near Tofino Saturday was heading to the Courtenay Airpark when it went down.

“On Dec. 21, 2019, shortly after 4 p.m. the Comox Valley RCMP were made aware of a plane that was overdue for an anticipated arrival at the Courtenay B.C. airpark,” said a Tofino RCMP press release. “This plane was scheduled to land at approximately 1:30 p.m.

“Contact was made to several Vancouver Island airports, however they did not turn up the missing airplane. The Comox Valley RCMP made contact with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at approximately 4:30 p.m, and they began their search for the plane.”

The RCMP release confirmed the discovery of the crash site.

“On Dec. 22 just after 9 a.m. a plane crash site was located by members of the JRCC. This crash site is northwest of Hot Springs Cove, near Sydney Inlet Provincial Park. Members of the SAR Techs from 442 squadron out of Comox were tasked by JRCC, they attended via the Comorant helicopter arrived at the site and confirmed that it was the missing plane. RCMP members have not yet been able to attend the scene because of the geographic remoteness of the crash site. The RCMP will not be releasing any further information on the incident at this time and will provide updates once additional details are available.”

19 Wing Comox confirmed that the Search and Rescue division was called to assist in the search.

“442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked to support JRCC Pacific for this incident,” said Capt. B.W. Little, 19 Wing Public Affairs.

There is no word yet on the number of passengers on board, or injuries.

Black Press will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Aerial view of Courtenay Airpark. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Previous story
Morneau takes shot at Tories over recession talk in wake of fiscal update
Next story
‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

Just Posted

VIDEO: Sunday skate brings Rivermen and fans together

Tradition goes back to founding of Langley hockey team

WEATHER: Windy weather expected in Langley

There is a chance of showers overnight Monday

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen lose in overtime to Prince George Spruce Kings

Close loss worth a point in standings

VIDEO: Firefighters Candy Cane Run comes to Aldergrove for (maybe) the first time

If it isn’t the very first, it’s the first in a very long time, organizers said

Claus and paws pose for pictures at Langley pet store

Pet owners took their furry friends for Santa snapshots at PetSmart on Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: ‘Fear not,’ says bell-toting Santa

Ol’ St. Nick expects to visit with 10,000-plus at Langley’s Willowbrook mall ahead of Christmas

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

Most Read