(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

A vintage plane crashed today at the Abbotsford International Airshow just following the show.

The crash took place at about 5:30 p.m., and involved a 1930s-era biplane, a de Havilland Dragon Rapide, which crashed shortly after takeoff.

The Abbotsford Police Department confirmed in a press release that the occupants of the plane included the pilot and four adult passengers. All five were taken to hospital, both by ground and air ambulance.

Three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, one had serious injuries, and one was in critical condition.

Because the airshow had just ended for the day, many emergency responses were already in place and were able to respond immediately, police said.

The crash is now being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board.

The aircraft was operated by a museum taking part in the show, offering member flights, the airshow said. Early reports indicate that the plane may have been associated with the show’s Living History Flights.

The airshow will proceed as scheduled on Sunday.

Facebook Live press conference following the incident:

 

Submitted

(Eric Peemöller/Facebook)

Previous story
B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice
Next story
B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Just Posted

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Aldergrove celebrates new ice arena

Kodiaks Junior B team hosts free night of exhibition hockey action Thursday, Aug. 23

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Police ask for help to locate missing Abbotsford man

Miter Singh, 44, wast last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

Behind the wheel of a B.C. Ferries ferry

Big Read: Black Press Media gets a rare look behind the scenes of a Coastal Inspiration sailing

WATCH: Lamborghini races a Blue Angels F-18 Hornet at Abbotsford Airshow

See our video of the fighter jet taking off from inside the Lamborghini on a nearby, parallel runway

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

UPDATED: Man, 33, killed in Vancouver road rage incident identified

Vancouver police say it happened early Friday morning near Bridgeway Street

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

Lower Mainland lifeguards test their skills

An annual lifeguard competition in Langley saw dozens of them compete Saturday.

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Most Read