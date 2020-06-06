An undated Google Maps image of the reported crash area

UPDATE: No sign of plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Efforts to locate the aircraft are underway

So far, searchers have found no sign of an aircraft that reportedly crashed into the Fraser River where it runs past Maple Ridge and Langley Saturday afternoon.

Langley Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said an eyewitness report from Maple Ridge described a plane going down early this afternoon and making a splash as it entered the river between Barnston Island and Golden Ears Bridge.

Ferguson said crews are on the scene at the float plane dock in Fort Langley.

Attempts to locate the plane using its emergency locator transmitter have been unsuccessful so far.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said police have checked with local airports and so far, no planes have been reported overdue, and no one has been reported missing.

“We’re still looking for it at this point,” Cpl. Manseau told the Langley Advance Times.

A police helicopter and police boats were called in to search.


Langley

