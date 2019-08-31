VIDEO: Police incident on Fraser Highway in Langley

Multiple Langley RCMP units were called to the 22600 block of Fraser Highway Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m.

At least seven police vehicles were on the scene.

A search of the area was carried out and at least one person was taken into custody.

Police said it was an investigation into a reported break and enter at the John Deere dealership on Fraser.

