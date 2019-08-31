Police swarmed the 22600 block of Fraser Highway Saturday morning. (Dan Ferguson/LangleyAdvance Times)

VIDEO: Police incident on Fraser Highway in Langley

Multiple police vehicles called to scene

Multiple Langley RCMP units were called to the 22600 block of Fraser Highway Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m.

At least seven police vehicles were on the scene.

A search of the area was carried out and at least one person was taken into custody.

Police said it was an investigation into a reported break and enter at the John Deere dealership on Fraser.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Just Posted

VIDEO: Police incident on Fraser Highway in Langley

Multiple police vehicles called to scene

VIDEO: Electric guitars aplenty, Summerset starts with a bang

On a rock-heavy first night, Rival Sons, The Trews, and Jesse Roper play Fort Langley music festival

Langley volleyball captain helps Team Canada earn bronze in Peru

Danielle Ellis contributed 18 points to gain a victory over host team at Parapan American Games

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: People make it possible

A significant army of volunteers put on this annual charity car show

Charities ‘so’ grateful for Cruise-In

The volunteer-run car show donates all proceeds to local charities: More than $1.3M since inception

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

Category 4 Dorian bears down on Bahamas, may skirt Florida

Millions of people in Florida have been in the changing potential path of the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Alleged White Rock trafficking operation believed linked to Lower Mainland organized crime

46-year-old arrested after neighbourhood concerns lead police to ground-floor apartment

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

Most Read