VIDEO: Police incident on Fraser Highway in Langley

Multiple Langley RCMP units were called to the 22600 block of Fraser Highway Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m.
At least seven police vehicles were on the scene.
A search of the area was carried out and at least one person was taken into custody.
Police said it was an investigation into a reported break and enter at the John Deere dealership on Fraser.
