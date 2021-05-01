(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

UPDATE: Police investigating shooting at North Delta mall

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident at Scottsdale Centre

Delta Police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting in North Delta Saturday afternoon (May 1).

According to a press release, police received reports of a shots fired near a gas station at 72nd Avenue and 120th Street/Scott Road at 4:55 p.m. May 1.

Police responded immediately and located a male who had been shot.

“Right now the initial evidence is indicating that this was a targeted shooting,” Insp. Guy Leeson, head of investigative services with the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Police say they are not in a position to confirm the identity of the victim or comment on his medical condition.

“Officers have been interviewing witnesses in the area, and we are also in possession of video that appears to have been filmed immediately after the incident,” Leeson said.

Video posted to Twitter at 5:52 p.m. purporting to show a shooting at Scottsdale Centre mall (located at 7031 Scott Road, at the intersection of Scott and 72nd) shows a person dressed in black and holding what appears to be handgun running away from a crashed car in the parking lot outside Walmart before jumping into the rear passenger side of an SUV.

A second video purportedly of the “aftermath” shows what appears to be a silver-coloured car crashed into a black one near the shopping cart corral.

“This shooting took place in a very public manner, and we are very much aware of the possible risk to innocent bystanders,” Leeson said. “Fortunately it doesn’t appear there was anyone else injured during this incident, but we ask those who might have any information to contact police.”

“Anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police and was a witness, [or] has dashcam or CCTV video, is asked to please call 604-946-4411.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Health workplace closure system slow to report shutdowns
Next story
Class of 2021 graduates, virtually, at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Just Posted

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

TWU Senior Vice President of Enrolment, Personal and Professional Development Brian Kerr, opened the Langley university’s virtual grad event on Saturday, May 1, with an “unboxing” of the celebration box that every graduate received by mail. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Class of 2021 graduates, virtually, at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Pandemic required a different approach for the 774 students

The Canadian Tire in Langley closed due to COVID-19 infections as of Friday. Fraser Health won’t announce the closure until Monday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Health workplace closure system slow to report shutdowns

No weekend updates means no public notice of major retail closures for days

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove. (file photo)
Guns, SkyTrain, stronger tech sector on Langley-Aldergrove MP’s mind

Industrial innovation and stemming the flow of illegal handguns concern van Popta

Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old Langley girl, has been banned from possessing sexually explicit material after searches for teen-related porn were found on his cell phone (file)
Pornography ban imposed on sex offender who attacked 11-year-old Langley girl

Brian Abrosimo claimed someone else used his phone to search for teen-related porn

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

(Delta Police Department photo)
UPDATE: Police investigating shooting at North Delta mall

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident at Scottsdale Centre

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

The deputy chief of New Westminister’s police force is frustrated his officers haven’t been vaccinated yet, given that six of them are now in self-isolation (Twitter/New Westminster Police)
6 Lower Mainland officers in isolation after encounter with COVID-positive prisoner

Deputy chief of New Westminister Police force is among those calling for Fraser Health to vaccinate the force

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

April Migneault of Maple Ridge, seen here with her running friend Hannah Baerg, has run every day in April (and also increased the distance of each run by one kilometre each day) for a total of 465 kilometres in 30 days. It’s how she chose to raise money for her friend, Dave Corke of Chilliwack, who has leukaemia. (Facebook/ April Migneault)
Maple Ridge woman runs more kms each day to raise funds for Chilliwack friend with leukaemia

April Migneault ran more than 465 kms in 30 days to help raise money for Dave Corke and family

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Most Read