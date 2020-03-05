UPDATED: Power has been restored after an outage in Aldergrove

More than 3000 customers were without power for one hour on Thursday afternoon

Power outage effected homes and businesses in much of downtown Aldergrove and South Langley. (Outage Map screenshot)

Power has been restored after a significant portion of homes and businesses around downtown Aldergrove had been without roughly between 12 and 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

While a planned outage has only affected several homes between 260th and 262nd Streets, power was out starting west of 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, and reaching as far north as 56th Avenue.

Homes and businesses south of Fraser Highway that had lost power extend all the way to Zero Avenue at the U.S.A. border and as far west at 258th Street.

BC Hydro estimated 3420 customers were without power.

Crews have not yet given a cause for the temporary blackout.

