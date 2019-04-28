Protestors run to the back of the farm at Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm on Sunday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

BREAKING: Protestors gather at Abbotsford pig farm

Two bus loads of protestors have descended on the Harris Road location

Protestors have arrived in school buses at the Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road in Abbotsford.

Over a hundred people are gathered at the farm after footage was released earlier this week that allegedly showed the corpses of dead piglets among live animals at the location.

About two dozen protestors have lined the front of the farm, with several dozen also seen running to the back of the farm.

More to come.

Previous story
Abe, Trudeau to tout trade gains without Trump participation in Pacific Rim pact
Next story
Police in New Westminster, B.C., arrest suspect in homicide case

Just Posted

BREAKING: Protestors gather at Abbotsford pig farm

Two bus loads of protestors have descended on the Harris Road location

VIDEO: First Fort Langley vegan market a hit

Organizers estimate thousands attended

VIDEO: Less litter than expected during annual Langley City clean-up

‘A nice problem to have,’ volunteer says

British motoring history on display Sunday

The 14th annual LAMB car show runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Langley Community Hall

Free teeth cleaning on tap at Langley church Sunday

Church in the Valley’s Acts of Kindness ministry partners with local dentists to help the low-income

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Police in New Westminster, B.C., arrest suspect in homicide case

The homicide does not appear to be random

Abe, Trudeau to tout trade gains without Trump participation in Pacific Rim pact

Canada finds itself between a rock and a hard place with the United States and China

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Lower Mainland Alzheimer centre celebrates therapy pig’s first birthday

Staff throw party for Rosie the pig

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

Winter weather causes accidents on Coquihalla Highway

Slippery and wet conditions causing a number of car accidents

Most Read