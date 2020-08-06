BREAKING: RCMP dismantle clandestine lab in South Langley

First responders are on scene

Ambulances, marked and unmarked RCMP vehicles are on scene in the area of 24800-block of 21B Ave Thursday, August 6, 2020 to dismantle a clandestine lab. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

There is a “heavy police presence” in South Langley Thursday morning as crews work to dismantle a clandestine lab.

Mounties ask the public to avoid the area of 24600-block of 21B Ave. while Langley RCMP and Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team dismantle the lab.

More than a dozen vehicles were pulled up on the roadside near the property, including a large police van, two ambulances, a few marked RCMP vehicles and numerous unmarked vehicles.

According to BC Assessment, the site is a 5.1 acre property with a mobile home and a shed. The site was assessed at $1.5 million in value last year.

Heavy police presence in South Langley (24800 blk of 21b ave). Langley RCMP and Clear (clandestine lab enforcement and response) Team dismantling clandestine lab. Langley Township Fire, and BC ambulance on scene for safety. Please avoid the area. — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) August 6, 2020

Mounties ask the public to avoid the area of 24800-block of 21B Ave. while Langley RCMP and Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team dismantle a lab. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)