BREAKING: RCMP respond to reports of man with a gun in downtown Squamish

RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice

Squamish RCMP are asking the public to avoid the Diamond Road and Diamond Head area after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

The suspect is described as having a rifle, darker-skinned, in his 40s with a slim or medium build wearing a dark jacket and pants.

“Police have flooded the area with heavy presence. Call 911 if you see anything matching,” Squamish RCMP said.

In a Tweet, Squamish RCMP asks the public not to post any images of police locations. Those indoors are told to stay inside and lock their doors.

More to come…

