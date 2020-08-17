BREAKING: RCMP searching after reported Harrison Lake drowning

The RCMP dive team has asked the public to avoid the area near the Hale Creek Recreation Site on Monday (August 17) morning following reports of a drowning incident this weekend on the west side of Harrison Lake. A body recovery operation is reportedly under way.
Local Search and Rescue volunteers and EHS personnel have been called to the scene as well.
More to come.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.