Emergency crews were on scene in Harrison Hot Springs to transport a reported stabbing victim to hospital on Wednesday evening. (Contributed Photo/Deanna Fortin Jones)

BREAKING: Reported stabbing in Harrison Hot Springs

Police chase ran through Agassiz, witnesses say

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a reported stabbing at Killer Cove Marina in Harrison Hot Springs at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday (August 5) evening.

According to emergency scanner information, four RCMP unites and two EHS units were en route with a Medevac helicopter being dispatched as well. Witnesses report police chasing two vehicles – a white Jeep and and old white Chrysler through Agassiz.

The victim has reportedly been transferred to the Medevac helicopter and the Agassiz Fire Department was present to assist.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley City man’s univited visitor may have been a so-called ‘murder hornet’

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley City man’s univited visitor may have been a so-called ‘murder hornet’

It looked like a wasp, but an extra-large one

Missing teen who went to Langley mall last seen in Mission

Mother says 17-year-old is diabetic and doesn’t have his insulin

RCMP charge Langley man in connection with boat collision on Cultus Lake

A 67-year-old man allegedly operated a motor boat that collided with a woman paddling a canoe

Aldergrove nine year old starts veggie stand to raise money for his first computer

Lochlan Delmaestro has sold $45 worth of herbs and vegetables in just two weeks

VIDEO: Fire breaks out in RV, spreads to garage of Langley home

Crews remain on site as the investigate the cause and extend of damage

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

BREAKING: Reported stabbing in Harrison Hot Springs

Police chase ran through Agassiz, witnesses say

B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch first round bye with win

Bandits defeat Guelph 84-70, advance to the CEBL semifinals on Saturday

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Maple Ridge firefighting camp empowers young women

Camp Ignite to take place at Justice Institute on Sunday, Aug. 9

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

Most Read