Langley firefighters were called to the scene of a residential blaze on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday morning (April 26th). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Residential fire shuts down 200 Street in Langley

Section near 26 Avenue closed to traffic

A fire in a vacant house closed 200 Street in Langley near 20 Avenue for several hours Sunday morning (April 26th).

Six fire department vehicles and about 30 firefighters responded to a report of a residential blaze in a heavily wooded property in Brookswood around 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire which damaged the unoccupied house.

Cause of the blaze has not been determined.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Langley

