VIDEO: Residential fire shuts down 200 Street in Langley

A fire in a vacant house closed 200 Street in Langley near 20 Avenue for several hours Sunday morning (April 26th).

Six fire department vehicles and about 30 firefighters responded to a report of a residential blaze in a heavily wooded property in Brookswood around 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire which damaged the unoccupied house.

Cause of the blaze has not been determined.



