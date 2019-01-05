BREAKING: Ridge Meadows Hospital closed due to ‘safety concerns’

The hospital in Maple Ridge is closed for the time being.
Details are limited, but Ridge Meadows RCMP say patients inside the hospital have not been evacuated, but the hospital is closed to new patients.
More to come.
Police presence outside #RidgeMeadowsHospital. Rumours online suggesting it is a bomb threat but that has NOT been confirmed. Repeat: NOT CONFIRMED. Overheard officer tell motorist parking area closed “for safety concerns.” More to come. @BlackPressMedia @MapleRidgeNews pic.twitter.com/eB0zYlpnL0
— Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 5, 2019