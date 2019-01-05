Ridge Meadows RCMP says the hospital in Maple Ridge is closed for the time being. (photo: Ashley Wadhwani)

BREAKING: Ridge Meadows Hospital closed due to ‘safety concerns’

Details are limited, but hospital in Maple Ridge is closed for time being

The hospital in Maple Ridge is closed for the time being.

Details are limited, but Ridge Meadows RCMP say patients inside the hospital have not been evacuated, but the hospital is closed to new patients.

More to come.

Previous story
2 B.C. police officers return home after 10-month detainment in Cuba
Next story
New pier could cost up to $6M: White Rock mayor

Just Posted

BREAKING: Ridge Meadows Hospital closed due to ‘safety concerns’

Details are limited, but hospital in Maple Ridge is closed for time being

More strong and gusty winds headed for Lower Mainland: forecast

Greater Victoria is currently under a weather warning, which is set to move inland Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: ‘Yellow Vest’ protest returns to Langley

Frustration is growing, participant says

Double murderer denied parole

Killed ex-girlfriend and her common law partner outside their Langley City apartment in 2001

VIDEO: Giants brought down by Hurricane during stop over in Lethbridge

Langley-based G-Men fall to Lethbridge, fourth loss in their road trip to the Prairies.

How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

2 B.C. police officers return home after 10-month detainment in Cuba

The families of Constables Mark Simms and Justin Long said the pair have landed in Canada

Mudslide cleared from Lower Mainland track, Amtrak service remains suspended

The American passenger rail company suspended service on its Cascade line at noon on Friday

‘Puk Prosim’: Boy, 10, uses homemade signs to collect 24 pucks at world juniors

Grayson Boe has collected 24 pucks while standing in the crowds of World Junior Championship games

Woman in vegetative state for decade reportedly gives birth

Hacienda Health Care and state officials issued brief statements about the situation, expressing concern

New pier could cost up to $6M: White Rock mayor

City hopes to have promenade, between pier and white rock, open some time in February

2 Vancouver businesses open city’s first legal pot shops

Evergreen Cannabis Society and City Cannabis Co. have received all needed licenses to operate

Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis

When facing a disease with life-or-death stakes, matters of the heart may seem like a secondary concern

Doctors pen ‘social prescriptions’ to ease depression, loneliness in patients

The concept — prescribing a social activity — has proven to be an effective tool in the U.K

Most Read