BREAKING: Serious accident in Abbotsford involving dump truck

A serious collision involving three vehicles, one a dump truck, has occurred this morning in Abbotsford.
Police say the crash took place on Huntingdon Road, on a curved stretch of road just east of the intersection with Lefeuvre Road, in southwest Abbotsford. They urge the public to avoid the area.
A truck is in the ditch on Huntingdon Road near Lefeuvre Road in southwest #Abbotsford. pic.twitter.com/gQ2myfhhe0
— Abbotsford News (@AbbyNews) June 19, 2018
Huntingdon is closed at Lefeuvre and Bradner Road, with traffic being detoured north.
#AbbyPD patrol officers on scene at a serious MVI in 28000 blk of Huntington Rd (near Leufevre Rd) involving 3 veh- one is a dumptruck. Please avoid this area.
— Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) June 19, 2018