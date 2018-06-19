BREAKING: Serious accident in Abbotsford involving dump truck

Three vehicles involved in collision, air ambulance called to scene

A serious collision involving three vehicles, one a dump truck, has occurred this morning in Abbotsford.

Police say the crash took place on Huntingdon Road, on a curved stretch of road just east of the intersection with Lefeuvre Road, in southwest Abbotsford. They urge the public to avoid the area.

A truck is in the ditch on Huntingdon Road near Lefeuvre Road in southwest #Abbotsford. pic.twitter.com/gQ2myfhhe0 — Abbotsford News (@AbbyNews) June 19, 2018

Huntingdon is closed at Lefeuvre and Bradner Road, with traffic being detoured north.

