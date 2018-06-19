BREAKING: Serious accident in Abbotsford involving dump truck

Three vehicles involved in collision, air ambulance called to scene

A serious collision involving three vehicles, one a dump truck, has occurred this morning in Abbotsford.

Police say the crash took place on Huntingdon Road, on a curved stretch of road just east of the intersection with Lefeuvre Road, in southwest Abbotsford. They urge the public to avoid the area.

Huntingdon is closed at Lefeuvre and Bradner Road, with traffic being detoured north.

More to come.

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada
Homeless people living on 'Surrey Strip' move into modular housing

Four arrested in police takedown in Langley

Monday night arrests result of firearms investigation by Vancouver Police Department

