UPDATED: Serious crash on 56 Avenue in Langley

A two vehicle crash in the 21200 block of 56 Avenue near the Langley airport between the Langley Bypass and 216th has sent at least one person to hospital.
A minivan and a sedan collided late this afternoon.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene around 5 p.m.
At least one person was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.
More to come.
An air ambulance was called to the scene of a crash in the 21200 block of 56 Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29th. (James Smith/special to Langley Advance Times)
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene of a crash in the 21200 block of 56 Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29th. (James Smith/special to Langley Advance Times)