A crash in the 21200 block of 56 Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29th sent at least one person to hospital. (James Smith/special to Langley Advance Times)

UPDATED: Serious crash on 56 Avenue in Langley

Air ambulance called in

A two vehicle crash in the 21200 block of 56 Avenue near the Langley airport between the Langley Bypass and 216th has sent at least one person to hospital.

A minivan and a sedan collided late this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene around 5 p.m.

At least one person was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

More to come.


