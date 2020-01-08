BREAKING: Structure fire ravages Aldergrove home

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the 25800-block of Fraser Highway

Langley Township fire crews were alerted to a blaze inside a home on the 25800-block of Fraser Highway at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

By 10:30 a.m. more apparatus, with a total of six units on-scene, were called into help “knock down” the structure fire, said assistant fire chief Russ Jenkins.

By 10:40 a.m. the fire – which was dominant in the upper back floor of the house – was contained.

Jenkins said there remains a fair amount of damage to the home.

As of now, crews are on-site looking for hot spots and potential causes for the blaze.

Fraser Highway between 256th and 260th Streets will remain closed for the duration of their work.

• Stay tuned for updates

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
176 killed in Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran
Next story
UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Just Posted

Vehicle fire shuts down Aldergrove highway for a time

A car ablaze on 264th Street Wednesday morning prompted a short-term road closure

BREAKING: Structure fire ravages Aldergrove home

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the 25800-block of Fraser Highway

Burnaby couple’s belongings, vehicle stolen from Walnut Grove Community Centre

Malissa Moniz is asking for more signage and surveillance at swimming pool

WEATHER ALERT: Langley area due for snow Thursday

Environment Canada has sent out warning that snow and cooler temperatures mean wintery weather here

MAP: Township of Langley scheduled road closures in January

Drivers can plan ahead

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Coastal GasLink posts 72-hour notice to clear way for northern B.C. pipeline

Company’s order is aimed at members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and others

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Local state of emergency declared for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Heavy rains has led to the potential for debris flow for Baker Trails Village

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

Most Read