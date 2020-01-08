BREAKING: Structure fire ravages Aldergrove home

Langley Township fire crews were alerted to a blaze inside a home on the 25800-block of Fraser Highway at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
By 10:30 a.m. more apparatus, with a total of six units on-scene, were called into help “knock down” the structure fire, said assistant fire chief Russ Jenkins.
By 10:40 a.m. the fire – which was dominant in the upper back floor of the house – was contained.
Jenkins said there remains a fair amount of damage to the home.
As of now, crews are on-site looking for hot spots and potential causes for the blaze.
Fraser Highway between 256th and 260th Streets will remain closed for the duration of their work.
