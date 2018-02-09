Travellers were left to mull around in the Comox Airport lobby Friday morning, after being removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver. A suspicious package was found aboard the plane. Photo by Debbie Bowman.

UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

  • Feb. 9, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • News

An Air Canada flight from the Comox Airport (YQQ) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was cancelled Friday morning, after the discovery of a suspicious package on-board.

All passengers of flight 8306 were removed and police were called to the scene to investigate.

All YQQ departures and arrivals were cancelled until further notice and an ordinance removal robot was brought in to further help investigators determine whether or not the package was dangerous.

The package was deemed not dangerous and all flight activity at the airport has resumed.

Story will be updated shortly.

