The COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge has now infected 17 patients and four staff, and claimed three lives, according to health officials. (Google Maps)

BREAKING: Three dead in ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

A total of 21 residents and staff have been infected

The outbreak of coronavirus at Langley Lodge that began on April 28 has now infected 21 people and caused three deaths, Fraser Health said.

Stephen May, with the province’s Health Communications Office, confirmed the extent of the second outbreak during a Fraser Health update on Thursday.

A total of 17 residents and four staff have been confirmed to have the virus during this outbreak, as of Wednesday, April 13.

There are about 140 residents and 150 staff at Langley Lodge.

A previous outbreak had been quashed after only one person, a staff member, was infected.

“Each outbreak is different,” May said.

READ MORE: New case of COVID-19 reported at Langley Lodge after initial outbreak ends

“In this case there was some exposure at the beginning before the first person was identified as a case,” he said.

That initial case from the staffer, who contracted the coronavirus in the community, infected others before they were symptomatic.

May also said that the virus apparently got into a unit for dementia patients, which created additional challenges in stopping the spread.

He said Fraser Health returned a few days ago with additional support for the Langley long-term seniors care home.

“We’re hopeful, now that this week we’ve really increased our presence at this facility, and working with them to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is actually stopped,” he said.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially reopened by June 1

Just Posted

BREAKING: Three dead in ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

A total of 21 residents and staff have been infected

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

Langley craft brewers call for looser restrictions for summer patios

More outdoor space could mean more places to safely seat customers, say beer makers

A tree is planted on Mark Warawa’s birthday

Late MP remembered by friends, family and staff

Reps to rescue student families at Langley-based Trinity Western University

Spartans foundation launches ‘complete champion’ fundraiser to raise $100K

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Most Read