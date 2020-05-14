BREAKING: Three dead in ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

A total of 21 residents and staff have been infected

The COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge has now infected 17 patients and four staff, and claimed three lives, according to health officials. (Google Maps)

The outbreak of coronavirus at Langley Lodge that began on April 28 has now infected 21 people and caused three deaths, Fraser Health said.

Stephen May, with the province’s Health Communications Office, confirmed the extent of the second outbreak during a Fraser Health update on Thursday.

A total of 17 residents and four staff have been confirmed to have the virus during this outbreak, as of Wednesday, April 13.

There are about 140 residents and 150 staff at Langley Lodge.

A previous outbreak had been quashed after only one person, a staff member, was infected.

“Each outbreak is different,” May said.

READ MORE: New case of COVID-19 reported at Langley Lodge after initial outbreak ends

“In this case there was some exposure at the beginning before the first person was identified as a case,” he said.

That initial case from the staffer, who contracted the coronavirus in the community, infected others before they were symptomatic.

May also said that the virus apparently got into a unit for dementia patients, which created additional challenges in stopping the spread.

He said Fraser Health returned a few days ago with additional support for the Langley long-term seniors care home.

“We’re hopeful, now that this week we’ve really increased our presence at this facility, and working with them to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is actually stopped,” he said.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley