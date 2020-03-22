Langley Township.

BREAKING: Township of Langley to close all park playground apparatuses to help stop spread of COVID-19

Langley City made a similar announcement on Friday, March 20

The Township of Langley is following the City’s lead and closing all playgrounds to the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook statement, Mayor Jack Froese said “As of Sunday morning, I have instructed Township of Langley staff to close all Township of Langley park playground apparatuses. As staff are doing the best they can to accommodate this request, please be patient as they can’t get to all the parks at once. More details will follow on Monday.”

Froese further reiterated that all scheduled sporting events have been cancelled on TOL playing fields, but parks, trails and playing fields remain open to the public and physical distancing is recommended while enjoying the open spaces.

READ MORE: Langley City to close all public playgrounds to reduce spread of COVID-19

There is no official time as of Sunday afternoon that the playground closures are expected to take place as the township has set to release an official statement.

Langley City announced all public playgrounds, including the parkour course in Penzer Park, closed 4:30 p.m. Friday (March 20)

People can find updates and more information at https;//tol.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19
Next story
Vancouver council to vote on fines up to $50K for businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

BREAKING: Township of Langley to close all park playground apparatuses to help stop spread of COVID-19

Langley City made a similar announcement on Friday, March 20

Langley French horn player earns fanfare at Chilliwack Lions Club Music Festival

Dominic Wong earned Vohradsky Family Award for Upper Brass as the Adjudicator’s Choice

Langley Memorial Hospital restricts visits to reduce COVID-19 spread

Essential visits for end of life and critical illness patients will still continue

Ishtar Women’s Resource Society keeps essential lifelines open

Organization said a women’s safety from gender-based violence is further compromised by the pandemic

LETTER: Save and sound – and isolated – in Yuma

Langley couple reluctantly coming home from Arizona, fearing COVID-19 panic they’ll find

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Vancouver council to vote on fines up to $50K for businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Transit police officers in self-isolation after being coughed at during arrest

Self-isolation comes amid COVID-19 worries

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Most Read