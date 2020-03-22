BREAKING: Township of Langley to close all park playground apparatuses to help stop spread of COVID-19

The Township of Langley is following the City’s lead and closing all playgrounds to the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook statement, Mayor Jack Froese said “As of Sunday morning, I have instructed Township of Langley staff to close all Township of Langley park playground apparatuses. As staff are doing the best they can to accommodate this request, please be patient as they can’t get to all the parks at once. More details will follow on Monday.”

Froese further reiterated that all scheduled sporting events have been cancelled on TOL playing fields, but parks, trails and playing fields remain open to the public and physical distancing is recommended while enjoying the open spaces.

There is no official time as of Sunday afternoon that the playground closures are expected to take place as the township has set to release an official statement.

Langley City announced all public playgrounds, including the parkour course in Penzer Park, closed 4:30 p.m. Friday (March 20)

People can find updates and more information at https;//tol.ca.

