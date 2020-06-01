Two more cases of COVID-19 infections were reported by the Langley Lodge on Monday, June. 1. (Langley Advance Times/File)

Two more COVID-19 cases reported by Langley Lodge

One resident, one staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Langley Lodge care home.

A statement issued late Monday afternoon, June 1, said one additional resident and one staff member tested positive as a result of facility testing of asymptomatic residents and staff on May 28 and 29.

READ MORE: Langley Lodge ordered to swab all residents staff, new cases discovered

Family of the resident has been notified, said the joint statement by CEO Debra Hauptman and medical director Dr. Mitchell Fagan.

Langley Lodge has suffered 22 deaths of residents due to the coronavirus. There are current six “active cases,” the facility reported.

Staff are working to transfer COVID-positive residents to one unit, “where we can intensify resources and minimize further exposures,” the online statement said.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

A specialized ultraviolet germ sterilization machine has been deployed in high priority areas and will continue to be used throughout the next few weeks.

“We are very thankful to have access to this machine during this outbreak,” the statement said.

All residents continue to be confined to their rooms and are receiving tray meal service.

“This population are in long term care due to complex health conditions, advanced age and dementia. They are in the highest risk group for COVID-19, and there is no vaccine and no treatment or cure. We are providing compassionate end of life care for those who are not recovering from this deadly virus.”

Also on Monday, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, issued a joint statement on the B.C. situation, providing case updates for two 24-hour reporting periods: May 30 to May 31, and May 31 to midday June 1.

There have been 24 new cases, for a total of 2,597 cases.

In the first reporting period through May 31, there were nine new cases. In the last 24 hours, there were a further 15.

There are 225 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,207 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 32 individuals are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 904 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,307 in the Fraser Health region, 127 in the Island Health region, 195 in the Interior Health region and 64 in the Northern Health region.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 165 deaths in British Columbia.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

