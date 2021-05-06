Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

BREAKING: Willoughby added to list of high-transmission COVID zones

Anyone 30 and over in the area can now register for a vaccine

Willoughby has joined South Langley Township on Fraser Health’s lists of high transmission neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infections.

The announcement on Thursday, May 6 comes as Fraser Health drops the age requirement to 30 for people in high transmission areas to register for a vaccine immediately. For most areas, people in their late 40s are able to make appointments for vaccinations.

Fraser Health is encouraging everyone who can in the areas to register for the vaccine.

Willoughby is one of nine neighbourhoods added, including:

• Surrey Guildford

• Surrey Cloverdale

• Abbotsford Central

• Abbotsford East

• Abbotsford Rural

• Langley Willoughby

• Burnaby Southeast

• Burnaby Southwest

• South Mission

People living in the high transmission areas can register on the Get Vaccinated website.

READ MORE: 27 Langley schools now on Fraser Health exposure list

The purpose of extending wider vaccine eligibility is to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to reduce the number of sick people being hospitalized. The number has hovered in the 400s as British Columbia has gone through its third wave of COVID-19 in the past few months.

South Langley Township is also still on the list of high-transmission neighbourhoods. That designation includes all of Langley south of Fraser Highway that is not part of one of the recognized neighbourhoods such as Brookswood, Murrayville, and Aldergrove.

Vaccine eligibility is widening rapidly as more vaccines arrive in B.C. this month. Chief medical officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Thursday that people in their 40s who have registered will be contacted late this week or early the week of May 10 for appointments to get their jabs.

CoronavirusFraser HealthLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Next story
B.C. reports 1st vaccine-induced blood clot; 684 new COVID cases Thursday

Just Posted

The Aquilini Investment Group has agreed to a proposed contract of five years to run the Abbotsford Centre. (File photo)
Proposal to run Abbotsford Centre offered to Canucks ownership group

Planned five-year contract to cost city $750K annually, starting Jan. 1, 2022

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
BREAKING: Willoughby added to list of high-transmission COVID zones

Anyone 30 and over in the area can now register for a vaccine

RCMP were called to collision in the area of 200th Street and 44th Avenue on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 around 4:30 p.m. (Anngela Bayer/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Langley RCMP called to crash after car turns in front of Jeep

The incident happened on Tuesday and resulted in minor injuries

As of Thursday there were 27 schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, six of which are independent schools. (Langley Schools)
27 Langley schools now on Fraser Health exposure list

Families of four schools were notified Tuesday, three on Wednesday

Giants fell 3-0 to the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops on Wednesday night. They have three games left in the regular season, with no playoffs or championships planned due to COVID. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: ‘Do or die’ for Giants heading into final three games

Vancouver’s WHL team faces off against Kelowna, Kamloops, and Victoria after 3-0 loss to Cougars

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street Thursday afternoon (May 6, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Serious crash in Surrey sends 1 to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one of the drivers fled on foot, but was later found at an area hospital

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

John Paul Fraser, executive director of the BC Salmon Farmers Association. (Screen shot)
Salmon farmers warn Surrey jobs on line as feds end Discovery Islands operations

344 full-time jobs at risk in Surrey and 1,189 B.C.-wide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Parks Canada and Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks dig the washed up Princess M out from sand along the south shore of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Coast Guard response questioned after volunteer responder’s speedboat capsizes in heavy swells

Al Kowalko shows off the province’s first electric school bus, running kids to three elementary and two secondary schools on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

No emissions, no fuel costs and less maintenance will offset the $750K upfront expense

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Victoria police say the photo they circulated of an alleged cat thief was actually a woman taking her own cat to the vet. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Photo of suspected cat thief released by Victoria police actually just woman with her pet

Police learned the she didn’t steal Penelope the cat, and was actually taking her cat to the vet

Most Read