Police blocked off 56th Avenue east of 240th Street in Langley late Monday morning after officers ‘swarmed’ the area to pursue a fleeing SUV, according to one eyewitness. (Photo by Alison Birkhiem Linden)

BREAKING: Witness to Langley police pursuit saw SUV fleeing ‘seven to nine’ police vehicles

Monday morning chase described as a ‘surreal’ experience

Alison Birkhiem Linden was waiting at the stop light at 240th Street and 56th Avenue Monday morning (Oct. 28) when police “swarmed” the area in pursuit of a dark coloured SUV.

Linden estimated that around 10:40 a.m., as many as seven to nine police vehicles arrived in the area “within about 30 to 40 seconds of each other.”

“Then all of a sudden, the truck came barrelling out of a driveway.”

One police officer threw a strike belt in the path of the SUV, which drove over the spikes and continued down 56th Street.

“It was very surreal,” said Linden, who was unable to see how the chase ended.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the RCMP for more information.


Most Read