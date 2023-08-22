Skies over Chilliwack at dawn look clearer than they have been in days, on Aug. 22, 2023 as the air quality advisory continued for the fourth day across the Lower Mainland. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Skies over Chilliwack at dawn look clearer than they have been in days, on Aug. 22, 2023 as the air quality advisory continued for the fourth day across the Lower Mainland. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Breathing easier across Lower Mainland but air quality advisory remains

Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Vancouver’s southwest area only

On the fourth day of a continued air quality advisory in the Lower Mainland there’s some relief in the air.

Air quality readings improved overnight across the region, even in the Eastern Fraser Valley where smoke concentrations were forecast to be ‘moderate’ Tuesday (Aug. 22), as opposed to ‘very high’ risk, as they have been for several days since smoke and fine particulates from B.C. wildfires moved in.

The air quality advisory is over however for Metro Vancouver’s southwest, said the update from Environment Canada. It was first announced on Aug. 19 and was to remain in effect until further notice.

“The air quality advisory has been cancelled for Metro Vancouver ‘s southwest as those parts of Metro Vancouver have experienced an improvement in air quality today, and other areas are expected to show some improvement overnight. Eastern parts of the region continue to experience the most significant smoke impacts. Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour change.”

Details about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found: airmap.ca and https://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html.

To sign up for air quality alerts in your area, go to: https://metrovancouver.org/services/air-quality-climate-action/mailing-list or visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

RELATED: AQ advisory in place until weather changes

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air qualityBreaking NewsFraser ValleylowermainlandMetro VancouverSevere weather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Premier to get first-hand look at fire damage in B.C.’s southern Interior
Next story
Greek firefighters find 18 bodies in an area struck by a major wildfire

Just Posted

Participants in the third annual slo-pitch tournament hosted by the Nate D Foundation share an embrace. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Murrayville family’s 3rd annual charity tournament raises $20,000

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. in October 2022. The next one will be on 2026 and a local resident is already thinking about for whom to vote. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Resident disagrees with Langley City mayor that loan process was transparent

Skies over Chilliwack at dawn look clearer than they have been in days, on Aug. 22, 2023 as the air quality advisory continued for the fourth day across the Lower Mainland. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Breathing easier across Lower Mainland but air quality advisory remains

The Aldergrove Business Association is hosting a taste-test contest for lemonade. Children up to age 16 can enter. (Jodi Steeves/Special to Black Press Media)
Little squirts invited to compete in Aldergrove lemonade contest