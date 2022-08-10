Most British Columbians choose to leave their air conditioning on for their pets when they are away from home on hot days, BC Hydro found in a June 2022 survey. (CNW Group/Canadian Animal Health Institute)

Most British Columbians choose to leave their air conditioning on for their pets when they are away from home on hot days, BC Hydro found in a June 2022 survey. (CNW Group/Canadian Animal Health Institute)

British Columbians willing to pay the price to keep their pets cool, says BC Hydro

75% leave air conditioning on for furry friends even when not home, survey finds

British Columbians lucky enough to have air conditioning cooling their homes on hot days are passing along the good fortune to their pets.

In a June survey of 800 people, BC Hydro found 75 per cent of B.C. respondents leave their air conditioning on for their furry friends, even when they themselves are not home.

Price is of some concern when it comes to cooling themselves, but two-thirds of respondents said they are more then willing to pay extra to ensure their pets’ safety.

Overall, 33 per cent of respondents said they use air conditioning to cool their pets, 30 per cent said they use fans and 12 per cent said they provide their pets with a cool drink.

Air conditioning use has skyrocketed in B.C. in recent years, with nearly 40 per cent of residents utilizing it now as compared to a 25 per cent a decade ago, according to BC Hydro. The company says it can quickly add up to a household’s most expensive energy cost in the summer.

Running central air conditioning for nine hours a day can amount to $300 over the summer months, BC Hydro says.

READ ALSO: 16 deaths recorded during B.C.’s July heat wave

The company suggests using a heat pump to keep things cool, which it offers rebates on, or a window-based air conditioning unit, which are twice as energy efficient as portable ones. It also recommends weather-sealing homes to keep the cool air in, by using caulking and weather stripping to close any gaps or cracks around windows or doors.

Cooling mats are another option to keep pets safe, BC Hydro says. The mats have a cooling gel that is activated by the weight of a pet’s body.

Shading windows is also important, as it can block out up to 65 per cent of heat, according to BC Hydro. And, it says, if people have ceiling fans they should be set in a counterclockwise motion.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroPetsSummer

Previous story
Maple Ridge emergency hiking shelter celebrates 20 years of saving lives
Next story
Broken arm not a result of excessive force by Salmon Arm RCMP, says police watchdog

Just Posted

Seeen here in 2019, Ruth Bedell (front), team captain of Langley’s D’Fyance dragon boat team, is happy that the sport will, for the first time, include a division for 69 and older, one that she spent 5 years lobbying for. (Langley Advance Times)
A new Canadian age division for 69-plus dragon boaters is a win for Langley’s D’Fyance team

A flower-bedecked memorial to one three people who died at the scene of a house fire in Langley in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Langley Advance Times files)
Accused killer opts for no jury in Langley triple-murder trial

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 1978 Camaro Z28 that used to belong to Brad McPherson was on display at the ‘Burnouts In The Sky’ show and shine in Langley that honours the memory of McPherson. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley’s Burnouts In The Sky show and shine gets an extension

Councillor Eric Woodward announced Tuesday that he will be running for mayor along with a team for Township of Langley Council and the SD35 Board of Education under the ‘Contract With Langley’ banner in the upcoming municipal election set for October 15th. (file)
Mayoralty candidate Eric Woodward unveils new municipal party to run in Oct. 15 election