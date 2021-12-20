British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

