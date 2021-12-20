Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

MORE DETAILS: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

RELATED: Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
Hunting guides turn to ecotourism as COVID-19 keeps American hunters away
Next story
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 19

Just Posted

Many school parent groups in the Langley School District will receive gaming grants, along wit a few local private schools. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley schools benefit from gaming grants

Vancouver Giants have signed 2006-born goaltender Matthew Hutchison, who hails from Nanaimo. (Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Nanaimo netminder signs with Vancouver Giants

Distancing signs like these became the ‘new normal’ in early 2020. We have no idea what will come next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Painful Truth: There’s no normal, new or old

Long-time Toronto Raptors game day host, Kat Stefankiewicz, and current Country 107.1 morning show host, Chris Wiggins, will join the club as in-game hosts for the team’s 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce in-game hosts for coming season