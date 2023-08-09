Brookswood park gets $7.9 million in upgrades

Elianna Millar pitched a winning Sunday morning game for the Langley-based 2010 Fusion during the recent provincial U13A fastpitch tournament at Noel Booth Park. Township council voted to spend $7.9 million to upgrade the park’s ball diamonds, lights, trails, and septic system. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township will use the proceeds of South Brookswood development to fund most of a $7.9 million upgrade to Noel Booth Community Park.

The funding approved at July’s last council meeting will go towards installing new LED lighting on several baseball diamonds, upgrading backstops and fences, repairing and enhancing trails and pedestrian bridges, and decommissioning a septic field.

An even $6 million was to have come from the Brookswood community amenity contribution (CAC) fund, but Mayor Eric Woodward suggested entirely cleaning out that fund, using up all $6.386 million in that account.

“That came from the so-called ‘special 13’ developments that were allowed to proceed before the neighbourhood plans were approved,” Woodward said.

Those developments were built after the Brookswood Official Community Plan (OCP) was adopted in 2017, but before more detailed neighbourhood plans were approved by council in July.

Now that the neighbourhood plans are approved, there won’t be a specific Brookswood CAC fund. Money from developments across the community will be going into a wider CAC reserve fund.

The council voted shortly after the last election to increase CAC rates. CACs go towards local priorities like parks, libraries, and rec centres.

Council voted unanimously in favour of the project.

The Noel Booth Community Park project was the second major park upgrade decision at the July 24 meeting, after the council approved another $20 million to build a new spray park, sports fields, and picnic areas at Yorkson Creek Community Park.

PREVIOUSLY: Township council juggles cutting some projects, adding others

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Townshipmunicipal politics