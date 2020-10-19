Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, 2020. (Google Maps)

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, 2020. (Google Maps)

Brookswood secondary added to list of COVID-19 school exposures, fourth Langley school overall

Earlier, H.D. Stafford Middle was added to list

Brookswood Secondary School has been added to a now growing list of COVID-19 school exposures.

On Saturday evening, the Langley School District shared online that a “COVID-19 early notification letter” was sent home to the Brookswood Secondary School (20902 37A Ave.) community.

“This notice does not mean that your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” superintendent of Langley schools Gord Stewart said in the letter.

An individual with COVID-19 was at the Langley school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, according to Fraser Health.

“If Fraser Health identifies anyone at the school that needs to self-monitor or self-isolate, they will be contacted directly,” Stewart noted.

The contact often occurs within 24 to 48 hours but may be shorter or longer, he added.

The districts asks those who are not contacted by Fraser Health to continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible with COVID-19 as outlined by the district.

READ MORE: COVID case reported at H.D. Stafford school in Langley City

Brookswood is the first secondary school in the district to be added to Fraser Health’s list of school exposures, but the fourth overall.

Earlier, H.D. Stafford Middle School (20441 Grade Cres.) was added to the list after an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 9, according to Fraser Health.

Also on the list is Douglas Park Elementary (5409 206 St.) for exposures on Oct. 8 and 9.

READ MORE: Langley car dealership and second elementary school report COVID-19 exposures

Meanwhile, Gordon Greenwood Elementary was removed from the list of exposures as of Friday, Oct. 16.

Notifications are removed from the list after the 14-day incubation period has passed from date of exposure and the risk of transmission has passed, according to the health authority.

READ MORE: Individual at Langley school tests positive for COVID-19, district reports

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Conservative leader says Liberals should come at him over policy, not an old workplace complaint
Next story
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

Just Posted

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, 2020. (Google Maps)
Brookswood secondary added to list of COVID-19 school exposures, fourth Langley school overall

Earlier, H.D. Stafford Middle was added to list

Police surround a vehicle with smashed windows outside Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening (Oct. 18) at around 9 p.m., in possible connection to a shooting in Surrey at the intersection of 184th Street and 80th Avenue earlier that evening. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
Shooting in rural Surrey leads police to vehicle with smashed windows at Langley hospital

‘It is believed that this is a targeted event and the general public is not at risk,’ Surrey RCMP say

B.C. Conservative party leader leader Trevor Bolin was surrounded by party candidates at a Langley press conference held near a former interurban power station on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. Conservative leader says Liberals should come at him over policy, not an old workplace complaint

Rivals released WorkSafe report that found an employee at Tyler Bolin’s business was unfairly fired

Seen on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, a mask has been placed on this Langley statue that pays tribute to farmers from the early days (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A historic Langley statue gets a mask, and the sculptor is amused

“I don’t want him catching COVID”

After one man suffered a serious injury during an encounter with police in Langley on Oct. 17, 2020. the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the police watchdog agency, has opened an investigation. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Police watchdog opens investigation into man seriously injured after encounter with police in Abbotsford and Langley

IIO asks anyone who saw or shot video of incidents to contact agency

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States are being extended until at least Nov. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21

The restrictions do not apply to those providing essential services in either country

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

‘It was an extremely difficult meeting with the parents when we had to tell them.’

Most Read