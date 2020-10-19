Brookswood secondary added to list of COVID-19 school exposures, fourth Langley school overall

Fraser Health has included Brookswood Secondary School to its list of COVID-19 school exposures. The health authority is reporting an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, 2020. (Google Maps)

Brookswood Secondary School has been added to a now growing list of COVID-19 school exposures.

On Saturday evening, the Langley School District shared online that a “COVID-19 early notification letter” was sent home to the Brookswood Secondary School (20902 37A Ave.) community.

“This notice does not mean that your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” superintendent of Langley schools Gord Stewart said in the letter.

An individual with COVID-19 was at the Langley school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16, according to Fraser Health.

“If Fraser Health identifies anyone at the school that needs to self-monitor or self-isolate, they will be contacted directly,” Stewart noted.

The contact often occurs within 24 to 48 hours but may be shorter or longer, he added.

The districts asks those who are not contacted by Fraser Health to continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible with COVID-19 as outlined by the district.

Brookswood is the first secondary school in the district to be added to Fraser Health’s list of school exposures, but the fourth overall.

Earlier, H.D. Stafford Middle School (20441 Grade Cres.) was added to the list after an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 9, according to Fraser Health.

Also on the list is Douglas Park Elementary (5409 206 St.) for exposures on Oct. 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Gordon Greenwood Elementary was removed from the list of exposures as of Friday, Oct. 16.

Notifications are removed from the list after the 14-day incubation period has passed from date of exposure and the risk of transmission has passed, according to the health authority.

