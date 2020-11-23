Brookswood Secondary latest Langley school with COVID exposure

The alert follows alerts at five schools over the weekend

Fraser Health has announced another COVID exposure at Brookswood Secondary. (Google Maps)

There has been another COVID-19 exposure at a Langley school, this time at Brookswood Secondary.

A letter was sent to parents of students on Monday, Nov. 23 alerting them that someone in the school community had tested positive for COVID-19.

Those at risk of exposure to the person will be contacted by Fraser Health directly, says the letter. Calls usually come within 24 to 48 hours, said the letter from Gord Stewart, Langley School District’s superintendent of schools.

“Some of you may be wondering who is responsible for the case, what class, or cohort is impacted,” Brookswood principal John Pusic wrote in an email to parents. “Please note, for privacy reasons, we cannot give out further details.”

Pusic said the school and district were continuing to take guidance from Fraser Health.

Brookswood previously had a COVID exposure in October.

The Brookswood exposure incident is the latest in a string of alerts to parents across the district.

READ MORE: Five Langley schools added to COVID list on Saturday

Saturday night, the local school district issued statements to parent from two elementary, two secondary schools, and one middle school in the community.

The list includes Aldergrove Community and D.W. Poppy Secondaries, Yorkson Creek Middle School, as well as Glenwood and Simonds Elementary.

