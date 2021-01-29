Brookswood Secondary School has recorded another COVID-19 exposure. (Google Maps)

Brookswood Secondary records another COVID-19 exposure

It is the fourth exposure in two weeks

Brookswood Secondary School has recorded another COVID-19 exposure, according to the local district.

On Thursday, the Langley School District sent families of the secondary school located at 20902 37A Ave. informing them an individual within the school community had tested positive for coronavirus.

“This notice does not mean your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” wrote Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

The infected individual was at the school on Jan. 22, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority has initiated contact tracing.

“This letter does not mean Public Health will be contacting you,” the healthy authority said. “Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19.”

Fraser Health also has exposures listed for Brookswood Secondary for Jan. 19, 20 and 21.

“Notifications are removed after the 14-day incubation period has passed from date of exposure and the risk of transmission has passed,” Fraser Health said.

Parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” Fraser Health said.

As of Friday morning seven Langley schools remained on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

