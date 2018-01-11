NORTH ISLAND GAZETTE FILE PHOTO Pat Horgan (pictured above), the brother of BC Premier John Horgan, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

  • Jan. 11, 2018 12:12 p.m.
  • News

The brother of Premier John Horgan has passed away. A statement was released Thursday morning from Horgan’s office reflecting on the tragedy.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce that Pat Horgan, Premier John Horgan’s brother, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

“Pat passed away from cancer at the age of 71. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”

The statement mentioned that a service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency in support of lung cancer research.

Messages to the family can be sent to: shirpath04@gmail.com.

Pat Horgan lived in the Nimpkish Heights area for more than 20 years. In his time there, he served the community as a representative on the Advisory Planning Committee, chair of the Board of Variance, and was a director on the board for North Island College.

He also worked at North Island Crisis and Counselling Society, which helped him connect with people from all communities within Area C of the Regional District of Mount Waddington.

Pat Horgan’s spouse is Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland.

