Budget, 208th Street, housing on Langley Township agenda Monday

Council has a full plate of meetings starting at 10:30 a.m.

Langley Township council will tackle a report on the budget, a major development, and the possibility of road widening in Willoughby at Monday’s council meetings.

Meetings begin at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 with a presentation by senior Township staff on the draft capital budget.

Last week, councillors heard about the operating budget, which covers services, salaries, and employees. The capital budget covers potential new infrastructure ranging from roads to sidewalks to sewers and buildings.

Last year, $8.9 million from the operating budget was put towards capital projects, and this year Township departments are asking for further funding adding up to $1.8 million, for parks, transportation, stormwater, and facilities construction.

At the afternoon council meeting, council is expected to hear a report on the Willoughby Arterial Road Completion Amenity Policy (WARCAP) which Coun. Eric Woodward has put forward as a possible way to widen 208th Street and several other key roads in the fast-growing neighbourhood.

Council turned down the plan in late 2019, but Woodward asked the council to reconsider. A staff report will try to clarify the plan, which was facing a number of amendments when council voted it down last December.

At the evening meeting, council will consider third reading of a rezoning that would allow an 83 lot development around the 7400 and 7500 block of 198B Street.

The proposed development would include 47 single family homes and 36 semi-detached homes.

