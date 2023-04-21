The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Budget delivers cops, firefighters, and 5.37% tax increase in Langley Township

Final vote approves budget Monday

Langley Township’s budget and 5.37 per cent property tax increase got final approval on Monday, April 17, as council passed the plan with an 8-1 vote.

With Surrey, Langley City, and Vancouver passing budgets that have double-digit tax increases, the Township’s was on the low side. However, it was higher than the four per cent or less goal the Township had set in January.

In a statement issued after the vote, Mayor Eric Woodward emphasized the services and new hires for public safety services that are included in the plan.

“This Council has found ways to fund new services and amenities people want and need, aside from using large property tax increases that other municipalities are putting in place,” said Mayor Eric Woodward. “We will continue our work to minimize the financial burden on people while providing more services, amenities, and other supports to meet the needs of this fast-growing community.”

The budget includes funding to increase the number of firefighters by 11 this year, to add five RCMP officers, and to hire three new bylaw officers.

More firefighter and RCMP hires are planned over the next several years, with the fire department in particular set to be beefed up to ensure there are sufficient members to cover emergency calls.

In addition, there are staff being hired to speed up development application processing, where Woodward has said he wants to reduce wait times to months from years. Finance and tree protection are also seeing increased staffing.

The budget comes as inflation is taking a bite out of the budgets of multiple communities, with wages and the cost of materials rising.

Councillor Kim Richter cast the lone vote against the budget.

READ ALSO: Langley Township tackles budget aiming for tax increase below four per cent

READ ALSO: $7.2 million grant doesn’t change Langley City’s tax increase

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipProperty taxes

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Housing project moves forward across from Langley Events Centre

Just Posted

Sherry and Shawn Saran started the bottle drive five years ago to support the efforts of Canucks Autism Network. Their 12-year-old son, Ethan, was diagnosed with autism at the age of five. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Family in Murrayville collecting bottles to support youth with autism

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Budget delivers cops, firefighters, and 5.37% tax increase in Langley Township

An artist’s rendering of part of the four-building, six-storey mixed residential and commercial complex. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Housing project moves forward across from Langley Events Centre

The annual Girls Fly Too event, which was originally slated to take place in October 2022 but was postponed, returns to Abbotsford International Airport on April 29 and 30. (Black Press Media files)
Previously cancelled Girls Fly Too event returns

Pop-up banner image