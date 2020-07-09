Able Auctions is selling off dozens of animatronic life-sized dinosaurs at an Aug. 6 online auction from its Langley location. (Able Auctions)

Build your own dinosaur zoo with animatronic auction in Langley

Dozens of robot dinosaurs and fossils are going on the auction block next month

Want to build your own backyard Jurassic Park? An auction of dozens of animatronic dinosaurs in Langley could let you bring that prehistoric dream to life.

On Aug. 6, Able Auctions will be selling off mor ethan 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, along with hundreds of fossils, more animatronic equipment, lighting, and speakers.

The animatronic dinosaurs include famous species such as Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, and velociraptors, but also more obscure species, such as ouranosaurus, kentrosaurus, dilophosaurus, amargasaurus and a flying pterosaur, which was related to dinosaurs but part of a different lineage.

The fossils displayed on the Able Auctions website include what appear to be dinosaur eggs, extinct trilobites, and fossilized leaves, among other items.

A display of all the items is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with masks mandatory, at Able Auctions Langley location at 19757 92A Ave.

The auction will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6 and will be online only, starting from 9:30 a.m.

Able Auctions’ website notes that buyers are responsible for transportation of anything they buy, including a life-sized T. rex.

The designs appear similar to those created by a Chinese company called Gengu Longteng Science and Technology. The company is among the largest among more than two dozen companies in Sichuan, China that turn out animatronic or statuary dinosaurs for the Chinese and world market.

Able Auctions has several locations in the Lower Mainland, and handles auctions of everything from industrial equipment to comic book and memorabilia collections to unclaimed stolen bicycles seized by police.

BusinessEntertainmentLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver double homicide leads to arrest in Harrison Hot Springs Wednesday
Next story
Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Just Posted

Build your own dinosaur zoo with animatronic auction in Langley

Dozens of robot dinosaurs and fossils are going on the auction block next month

Man running across Canada removing litter from highways stops to help clean up Aldergrove

COVID-19 has not stopped litter from piling up in Aldergrove’s downtown core

Multiple accidents slowing westbound Highway 1 traffic

3 accidents in Langley, Abbotsford within 30 minutes

Langley Eats Local challenge promotes homegrown foods and products this summer for 11th year

Residents encouraged to participate in farm gate passport program in a bid to buy local

Centenarian and long time Langley resident Bill Cutress passes away

Second World War veteran celebrated milestone birthday in May with help from Aldergrove legion

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Surrey officer-impersonation scam continues ‘almost daily’

Police reiterate warning that demands for Bitcoin in exchange for waived charges are fraudulent

Vancouver double homicide leads to arrest in Harrison Hot Springs Wednesday

VPD and RCMP tracked dumped vehicle connected to killings to Chilliwack

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Most Read