Bullet casings found after shots-fired call in Abbotsford on Tuesday

Abbotsford Police is investigating after bullet casings were found following a shots fired call at the intersection of Purcell Avenue and Wells Gray Avenue on Tuesday night. (File photo)

Bullet casings were found on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Purcell Avenue and Wells Gray Avenue on Tuesday night, but Abbotsford Police are still searching for those involved.

APD patrol officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:44 p.m. last night, and witnesses stated they saw two vehicles speeding from the area.

It is believed to be a targeted shooting, but the motive is unknown. Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation and are continuing to speak to witnesses and gathering CCTV evidence.

Discussion on the Abbotsford reddit message board states that there were six to eight shots, but that has not been confirmed by police.

The news of the shooting in Abbotsford comes after gunfire claimed a life in Langley last night. It’s unclear if the events are linked, but a burned vehicle was later located in Surrey in the area of 180th Street and 20th Avenue.

Two men in their 20s were shot and one died as a result of that incident.

The APD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area taken between 10:15 pm and 11:00 pm last night is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

