Burnaby man, 39, charged with multiple sexual offences involving a child

Burnaby RCMP say 39-year-old Adam Joseph Woolacott has is facing nine sex-related charges involving a child.

A 39-year-old Burnaby man is facing nine sex-related charges, police say.

Adam Joseph Woolacott was charged March 9 with five counts of sexual interference of a person under 16; two counts of inviting, counselling or inciting a person under 16 to touch a person for a sexual purpose; one count of child luring; and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, according to a release from Burnaby RCMP Wednesday (April 5).

Burnaby RCMP say police were contacted about allegations involving a man and a child victim on March 3, 2022. They had initially met online and later met in person.

Woolacott has been known to have an active digital presence, said Cpl. Michelle Hurtubise, with Burnaby’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offence unit.

“As with any situation, please use caution with those you are interacting with both online and in person.”

Woolacott has several court-ordered conditions, which include:

• Not to have a romantic relationship/friendship with any person who either has, or has care or access to, children under 16 years of age

• Not to communicate with or be alone in the presence of someone under the age of 16 years

• Not to engage in activities, volunteer work or employment that could bring you in contact with persons under the age of 16 years

• Not to be at any public: park, library, swimming area, community centre, daycare centre, school ground, playground or any location where persons under the age of 16 years of age would be

• Curfew from 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

• Not to wear any costume masks while in public places

• Not to access the internet, except for the purposes of employment

• Not to access any social media sites or networks, Internet discussion forums or chatrooms

Police say if anyone sees Woolacott breaking any of the condition to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, and use file number 22-7480.

