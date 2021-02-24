RCMP investigating conflict between unmasked customer, staff at Burnaby Canadian Tire

Mounties received reports Monday of a customer having punched more than one employee

A male customer without a face mask is seen inside a Burnaby Canadian Tire amidst an altercation with store security and staff members. (Video/Screen grab)

A Burnaby Canadian Tire customer allegedly became violent towards staff Monday after being asked to wear a face mask.

Mounties confirmed to Black Press Media that the man – pictured in footage circulating the internet – is now the centre of an assault investigation.

Cpl. Michael Kalanj said RCMP received a call about employees being punched at around 4:30 p.m. in the store on Market Crossing.

Security officers and staff appeared to work together to subdue the male customer, who yelled in response “don’t touch me. My human rights are trumping your (expletive) mask mandates.”

The customer continued to resist, while five men attempted to place him in handcuffs.

“You guys aren’t the police. You’re nothing,” he is heard shouting.

After being placed into a headlock by a man, the customer uttered “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”

Mounties confirmed the suspect was arrested shortly after and released from custody a few hours later.

As of Wednesday, no charges had been laid, Kalanj confirmed.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

In response, Canadian Tire spokesperson Cathy Kurzbock said the company is cooperating with police o provide internal security footage of the incident.

