Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate

Mounties Tweeted that the forgery was “quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time”

Burnaby RCMP fined a motorcyclist nearly $1,000 Tuesday (Aug. 18) for allegedly driving with a printed photograph of a licence plate made to look like the real thing.

Mounties Tweeted a picture of the fake plate, saying the officer who stopped the motorcyclist in traffic wrote the operator $983 in tickets.

