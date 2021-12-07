File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Burned vehicle in Port Moody linked to Coquitlam, B.C., shooting, police say

Nine-year-old boy who was in the back seat was not injured

Police say they believe a suspicious vehicle fire in Port Moody, B.C., is connected to a shooting that occurred minutes before in nearby Coquitlam.

A statement from Port Moody police says officers responded to a report of a silver sedan that was found burning on Saturday after being abandoned.

Mounties in Coquitlam say they’re now investigating any connection between the burned vehicle and the shooting, which may have been targeted.

They say the victim, who was not known to police, was taken hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

They say his nine-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was not injured.

The RCMP say in a statement that there is not enough evidence to establish or rule out a link between the shooting and gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, “but police do not believe this was a completely random act.”

They say a silver sedan with a description matching the burned vehicle was seen leaving the area and police are asking anyone who was in the Westwood Plateau or Maude Court areas between 4:20 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to come forward with any information that could be helpful.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain
Next story
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy

Just Posted

Rebecca Maragliano, 16, went missing Monday evening from Fort Langley. Langley RCMP are asking for public help in locating her. (Langley RCMP)
Missing teen last seen in Fort Langley

The Langley School District Foundation has food programs, and supports schools with scholarships, technology and more. To raise money for its work, the foundation is holding a 50/50. (LSDF/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley school charity looking to sell $150,000 in 50/50 tickets

Olivia Schoeber (left) took gold and Shema Chiang took silver in STAR 1 assessments at the Jingle Blades Competition held Nov. 27 – 28 at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Return to the ice means medals for Langley Skating Club

Four-year-old Miya from Willowbrook posed with Santa at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Sunday, Dec. 5, part of a sensory-friendly photo session for kids who can get overwhelmed by the sounds and sights of Christmas. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A quiet photo with Santa at Langley shopping centre