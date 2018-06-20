Burning car cause of fire that destroyed Capt’n Crunch Recycling

Heavy black smoke billowed through the air Tuesday afternoon during a fire at Capt’n Crunch Recycling on Vye Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A massive fire yesterday (Tuesday) at Capt’n Crunch Recycling in Abbotsford started from a vehicle on the property and quickly spread, according to Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS).

AFRS assistant chief Ron Hull said crews were called out at about 1:10 p.m. following a report of a vehicle on fire on the property at 34314 Vye Rd.

That was upgraded to a structure fire as crews were en route.

When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames and heavy black smoke was billowing into the sky.

A total of 29 firefighters and 12 engines were on site during the peak of the blaze. Although the fire was contained relatively quickly, crews were on site for a total of four hours dealing with the cleanup.

The blaze destroyed the building on site, which was actually a main building with a series of additions attached to it.

Hull said there were about 20 staff members on site when the fire broke out, and two were treated for minor injuries.

He said a firefighter was also treated for a “heat-related injury” but is otherwise fine.

Hull said representatives from the Ministry of Environment and the city’s public works department also attended to determine whether there were any environmental issues stemming from harmful products on site and the heavy smoke in the air, but he didn’t believe any major concerns arose.

Capt’n Crunch was started in 1971 by long-time Abbotsford resident Rick Pemble, who later passed the business along to his son Rick Jr. so he could step back and enjoy retirement.

Pemble died in January 2014 after a battle with leukemia, but his business continues to be family-run.

The family’s plans following the fire are not yet known.

The company’s website says that its services include waste recycling, auto wrecking and metal recycling.