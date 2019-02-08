Burning car sends plume of smoke into Langley sky

Langley Township firefighters and RCMP were on scene Friday morning as a car burned on 86th Avenue near 200th Street.

The car, a red Dodge Caravan, was found burning on the side of the road in the 19800 block of 86th, in a mixed rural and industrial area, at about 9 a.m., said Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

The vehicle has now been towed, and police are still looking into how it arrived there and caught fire.

The license plates on the vehicle match its registration, and it has not been reported stolen, but as of noon investigators were still trying to contact the car’s owner, said van Herk.

So far as investigators know, the vehicle is not tied to any other crime or incident, van Herk said.