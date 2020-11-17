VIDEO: Burning van careens through Walnut Grove after fleeing shooting scene

An incident involving a burning van that crashed into multiple parked cars in Langley is connected to a shooting earlier in the day, RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

It began when Langley RCMP responded to a report of shots fired around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Suites in North Langley.

Officers arrived to find one man had sustained what police said is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A gold-coloured minivan fled

It crashed at 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Walnut Grove around 2:30 p.m. and the crash was captured on a nearby vehicle’s dash cam.

“You can see them bailing out,” said the driver of the car that captured the moment, who did not want to be identified.

The van appeared to be heading north on 216th.

According to witnesses, two men in the van jumped out while the vehicle was still in motion, and it came to rest in the parking lot of a strip mall.

“It went through some bushes, hit a car, then hit [two] trucks at the [north] end of the parking lot,” said one witness, who did not want to be identified.

It came to rest in a parking lot after hitting at least four vehicles.

Langley RCMP and fire were called to the scene.

One person has been arrested.

Officers and Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services were attempting to locate a second man.

Police are asking for any surveillance or dashcam footage that would assist with the investigation, whether that be of the shooting itself or the van fire.

Anyone with information that might assist is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyLangley RCMP